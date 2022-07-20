US chip subsidy bill ‘vital to TSMC Arizona plant’ passes new Senate vote

A $52B US chip subsidy bill has convincingly passed a new Senate vote, with 64 in favor and just 34 opposed. Apple has said that the subsidy is ‘vital’ to the construction of a TSMC chip-making plant in Arizona, which is expected to make chips for the Cupertino company.



The latest vote had been described as a test of whether there was sufficient backing to include additional funding for science and defense research …



more…