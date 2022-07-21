Today’s best game deals: GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition $20, Super Mario Party $40, much more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition from $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 or even more at GameStop where it is now matched, this is at least 50% off and the lowest price we can find. The GTA Trilogy takes gamers back to where it all started (at least in terms of the 3D titles) in Liberty City. It packs in definitive editions of Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and GTA San Andreas “with across-the-board enhancements including brilliant new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, and increased draw distances” as well as GTA V-style targeting and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best console game deals.



