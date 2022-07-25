iPhone 14 Expected to Feature 6GB of RAM

Apple’s iPhone 14 lineup should be announced in less than two months, and the closer we get to the official launch, the more information makes the headlines. A new report from Digitimes reveals that the Cupertino-based tech giant plans to upgrade the entire iPhone series to 6GB of RAM, so this time, even the standard models would feature the same amount of memory. On the other hand, the Pro models would also sport a speed increase as well, as Apple will move them from LPDDR4X to LPDDR5. The standard iPhone 14 and the all-new iPhone 14 Max will come with LPDDR4X, while the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will sport the upgrade to LPDDR5. The official launch will take place in September Apple will announce the new iPhone 14 lineup in September, but so far, the company has remained completely tight-lipped on everything related to its new devices. Of course, all the information...