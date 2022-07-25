NFL Launches Its Very Own Streaming Service

NFL Launches Its Very Own Streaming Service

Softpedia

Published

The National Football League has officially announced the launch of its very own streaming subscription service called NFL+ Just as expected, NFL+ comes with a lot of exclusive content to paying subscribers, including live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on mobile devices, live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more. NFL will offer two different tiers called NFL+ and NFL+ Premium. Available for $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year, NFL+ includes live local and primetime games on mobile and tables, live out-of-market preseason games on all devices, live game audio, and ad-free NFL library programming. Two different tiers NFL+ Premium adds several ad-free goodies, including full and condensed game replays, as well as the coaches film. “NFL+ marks the next evolution of the NFL's direct-to-consumer offering, buildi...

Full Article