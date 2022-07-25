NFL Launches Its Very Own Streaming Service

The National Football League has officially announced the launch of its very own streaming subscription service called NFL+ Just as expected, NFL+ comes with a lot of exclusive content to paying subscribers, including live out-of-market preseason games across all devices, live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on mobile devices, live local and national audio for every game, NFL Network shows on-demand, NFL Films archives and more. NFL will offer two different tiers called NFL+ and NFL+ Premium. Available for $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year, NFL+ includes live local and primetime games on mobile and tables, live out-of-market preseason games on all devices, live game audio, and ad-free NFL library programming. Two different tiers NFL+ Premium adds several ad-free goodies, including full and condensed game replays, as well as the coaches film. “NFL+ marks the next evolution of the NFL's direct-to-consumer offering, buildi...