Sony is finally getting ready to launch 1440p support for PlayStation 5

Today, Sony announced that it’s rolling out a new PlayStation 5 beta software update to select users with several new features. The headlining part of this update, however, is finally support for 1440p HDMI output on the PlayStation 5. While this might not be that important with TVs, since they normally come in either 1080p or 4K, those who game on monitors will welcome this change with open arms. What else comes with the update, and when can general users expect it? Let’s take a closer look.



more…