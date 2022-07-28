Apple narrowly beats estimates, reports record Q3 2022 revenue
Apple today officially reported its earnings for the third fiscal quarter of 2022, covering the second calendar quarter and the months of April, May, and June. A lot of eyes are on Apple as concerns mount over an economic downturn in the United States. Here’s what the company reported today.
For Q3 2022, Apple reported revenue of $83.0 billion and a profit of $19.4 billion. Earnings-per-share hit $1.20 for the quarter.
