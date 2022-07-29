Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip falls to $756 low (Save $144)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 128GB Android Tablet for $755.83 shipped. Normally fetching $900, today’s offer amounts to $144 in savings while delivering a new all-time low at $10 below previous mentions. Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives as its latest flagship tablet experience that’s centered around a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Everything is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with at least 128GB of storage and 1TB microSD card support. Throw in the S Pen support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and all-day battery life to complete the package. Get a better idea of what to expect in our first impressions coverage and then head below for more.



