Upgrade your macOS workstation with Belkin’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro at $336 (New low)

Amazon now offers the Belkin Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro for $336.06 shipped. Down from its usual $400 price tag, this expensive macOS upgrade has only gone on sale a handful of times before with short-lived discounts that last a day or two. This time around, you can now save $64 while bringing home a new all-time low at $2 under our previous mention. Belkin’s latest Thunderbolt 4 Dock Pro complements your Mac setup whether you’re looking to expand the I/O of a desktop machine or turn a MacBook into a full workstation. Sporting a 2-in-1 design, there’s dual 4K HDMI slots, of which one of them can drive an up to 8K 60Hz monitor. You’re also looking at Gigabit Ethernet, a front-facing SD card reader, four USB 3.0 slots, and dual Thunderbolt 4 slots. Then there’s 90W power delivery for charging your machine while it drives the hub. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect, and you can head below for more.



