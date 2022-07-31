Why the convenience store that sold the winning Mega Millions ticket also is lucky
Published
Illinois convenience store can join Mega Millions lottery winner in celebrating the jackpot as the store receives a profit as well.Full Article
Published
Illinois convenience store can join Mega Millions lottery winner in celebrating the jackpot as the store receives a profit as well.Full Article
Someone in a Chicago suburb beat the odds and won a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot. According to megamillions.com, there..
GRANITEVILLE, Staten Island (PIX11) — Even though no one won the $830 million Mega Millions jackpot in Tuesday night’s drawing,..