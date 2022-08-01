Over 45 new LEGO sets debut for summer 2022: Star Wars, Marvel, 90th anniversary, more

Every summer the LEGO Group launches one of the largest collection of new sets of the year, and 2022 is no different. This time around we’re getting a collection of all-new LEGO Star Wars sets to go alongside the likes of display-worthy Marvel builds, celebratory 90th anniversary creations, latest from Nintendo, and so much more. Head below for a break down of all the new LEGO sets for summer 2022.



more…