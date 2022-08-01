LEGO’s annual Star Wars summer 2022 lineup now available with seven all-new sets

August 1 has finally arrived and the LEGO Group is excitingly launching the largest Star Wars collection of the year. As the company does every year, the 2022 summer lineup is now available with seven different kits from a galaxy far, far away. Spanning sets themed around the latest Disney+ shows to buildable droids right out of video games and more, here’s everything you need to know on the new LEGO Star Wars 2022 sets in this summer lineup for August.



more…