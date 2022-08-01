8Bitdo’s Pro 2 Switch, PC, Android Bluetooth Controller sees rare deal down to $40 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the 8Bitdo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this model launched back in March of last year and rarely ever drops to $40. While we do see the wired model in the $28 range more often these days, this model has only ever gone on sale a few times since release with today’s offer coming in $2.50 less than our previous mention. It features wireless Bluetooth connectivity and compatibility with Switch, PC, macOS, Android, and Raspberry Pi. You’ll find rumble vibration, motion controls, and a 20-hour rechargeable battery alongside a pair of “pro-level” back buttons and access to the 8Bitdo Ultimate software for custom mapping and configurations. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.



