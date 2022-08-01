PS5-ready 2022 Sony 65-inch 120Hz 4K Google TV now $1,198 (Amazon low, $400 off), more

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Sony 65-inch BRAVIA XR X90K 4K HDR Full Array LED Google TV for $1,198 shipped. Regularly $1,600 at Best Buy where it is now marked down to $1,200, today’s deal is more than $400 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. Alongside exclusive features for PlayStation 5 users (“input lag as low as 8.5ms and BRAVIA XR…gaming picture quality”), you’ll find a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports, a 120Hz refresh rate with VRR support, and a Google TV ecosystem for direct access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. From there, voice command action via Google Assistant and Alexa are complemented by Apple AirPlay 2 streaming, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, full array local dimming, Bluetooth, and video chat support via the add-on BRAVIA CAM. Head below for more details and 2022 Sony 4K TVs from *$548*.



