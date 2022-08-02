Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
Published
Today, Microsoft is announcing the latest additions to its Xbox Game Pass lineup of titles. Further expanding its offerings, you’ll now find yet another Ubisoft game joining the Game Pass ranks with the inclusion of Ghost Recon Wildlands for the first time ever. There’s a lot more coming to Microsoft’s monthly game subscription service, so keep reading to find out all you’ll be able to play over the next month.
more…