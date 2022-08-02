Score Amazon’s 15-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool Knife down at the 2022 low, now just $8.50

Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics 15-in-1 Stainless Steel Multi-Tool for $8.51 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model has sold for between $11 and $12.50 over the last year with today’s deal being a 2022 low that comes in at about $2 under the price of the 11-in-1 variant right now. This versatile tool houses a knife, saw, fish scaler, hook remover, scissors, can opener, bottle opener, slotted screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, ice breaker, metal file, nail cleaner, needle, corkscrew, and key-ring in one stainless steel unit. Alongside the black oxidation finish, it also ships with a nylon pouch that features a belt loop for hands-free carrying if that’s your style. More details below.



