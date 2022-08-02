ASUS’ 2022 TUF Dash 15 Gaming Laptop with RTX 3060 graphics hits $1,070 low (Save $230)

Amazon is now offering the 2022 ASUS TUF Dash 15 i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $1,069.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,300, this $230 discount marks the second substantial discount and a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. Coming equipped with a 12th Generation Intel i7 processor, which itself features six performance and four efficiency cores, and RTX 3060 graphics, the ASUS TUF Dash 15 packs in loads of performance that can also save on battery life when needed. The built-in 1080p 144Hz display will see full utilization here with some of the more demanding titles out there requiring some slightly lowered settings. Thunderbolt 4 support is present here so you can connect high-speed peripherals with Windows 11 running the operation here. Head below for more.



more…