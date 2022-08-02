Exact Sciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MADISON, Wis. (AP) _ Exact Sciences Corp. (EXAS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $166.1 million in its second quarter.



The Madison, Wisconsin-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share.



The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.07 per share.



The molecular diagnostics company posted revenue of $521.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $496.8 million.



Exact Sciences expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.98 billion to $2.02 billion.



_____



This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXAS