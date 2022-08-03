Save $200 on Samsung’s folding Galaxy Z Flip 3 256GB smartphone at $850

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 256GB Smartphone for $849.99 shipped. Normally fetching $1,050, today’s offer amounts to $200 in savings and matches the best we’ve seen outside of Prime Day where it was $50 less. This is also matching the price of the 128GB model, delivering twice the storage without spending any more cash. Arriving as the latest iteration in Samsung’s lineup of folding smartphones, its Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sports a horizontal hinge that lets you unfurl the 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen like an old school flip phone. Its Snapdragon 888 powers the experience and is supplemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the outside, there’s a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED that sits beside the dual 12MP camera sensors to complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.



