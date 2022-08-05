Score some Amazon hardcover notebooks while they are going for under $3 (New all-time low)

Need a new notebook for jotting down ideas and quick lists? Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics Classic Notebook for just $2.98 with free shipping for Prime members. Regularly just over $9, this is the lowest price we have tracked on it so grab a couple of them while the price is right. It carries 240 lined pages inside of vintage-style hardcover with rounded corners and an expandable inner pocket for loose notes. You’ll also find a nice elastic closure that doubles as a bookmark, all for under *$3 Prime shipped*. More details below.



