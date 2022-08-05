Elgato’s 32 programmable key Stream Deck XL reaches new 2022 Amazon low price of $204

Amazon is now offering the Elgato Stream Deck XL for $204.19 shipped. Normally going for $250, this 18% discount marks a new 2022 Amazon low price while also being the second-best price of 2022 so far. As its name implies, this device can be used as a control interface for streamers with a total of 32 programmable LCD buttons. You can configure them to change scenes while streaming, control your office lighting, and much more depending on your needs. It also works nicely alongside popular platforms like Game Capture, OBS, Twitch, YouTube, and more. Be sure to check out our hands-on coverage of the smaller V2 Stream Deck to see what the software is capable of and then head below for more.



