Elon Musk said this weekend his planned $44 billion (NZ$71b) takeover of Twitter should move forward if the company can confirm some details about how it measures whether user accounts are "spam bots" or real people.The billionaire...Full Article
Elon Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead if spam bot scandal resolved
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
Japan Today
Elon Musk said Saturday his planned $44 billion takeover of Twitter should move forward if the company can confirm some details..
-
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with 'bot' info
SeattlePI.com
-
Musk says Twitter deal could move ahead with ‘bot’ information
Belfast Telegraph
-
Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud over 'bot' count
Japan Today
-
Twitter says Musk’s spam analysis used tool that called his own account a bot
Ars Technica
Advertisement
More coverage
Musk Countersuit Accuses Twitter Of Fraud
Newsy
Watch VideoElon Musk accused Twitter of fraud in a countersuit over his aborted $44 billion deal for the social media company,..
News reports: Musk countersuit accuses Twitter of fraud
SeattlePI.com