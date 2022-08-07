More Apple Watch Series 8 Specifications Leaked

Apple is giving the finishing touches to the Apple Watch Series 8, and according to people familiar with the matter, the device is on track to be announced in September, as per the parent company’s typical schedule. The next-generation Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to come with a design that is very similar to the one of the current models, so aesthetically, you’ll most likely have a hard time telling apart the two devices. A new leak coming from ShrimpApplePro and revealed on Twitter also confirms that Apple will launch the Apple Watch Series 8 in two different sizes, namely 41mm and 45mm. Needless to say, this is the same approach that was used on the Series 7, and this once again suggests that the company isn’t planning any big changes in terms of design. The aluminum version of the Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in four different colors, namely starlight, midnight, red, an...