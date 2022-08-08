Internet Explorer Already Dead, Somehow Lives on in Windows 11

Microsoft has already retired Internet Explorer, with the company now betting all-in on Microsoft Edge. Users whose apps and services are only compatible with IE are being told to use the IE Mode bundled with Edge, as it’s pretty much the only way to use these apps. But on the other hand, it looks like a second secret option also exists. And it all comes down to… using Internet Explorer, as the browser continues to be available in Windows 11. As per GHacks, the browser isn’t necessarily easy to launch, as you have to follow a specific procedure to be able to run it, but once you figure it out, you can continue running Internet Explorer normally – though it goes without saying there’s absolutely no reason to do this anyway. How to launch IE in Windows 11 So here’s what you need to do to launch Internet Explorer in Windows 11 rig...