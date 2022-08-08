Samsung Officially Launches the One UI 5 Beta Program

Samsung has officially kicked off the One UI 5 beta program in a limited series of regions, but for now, only the Galaxy S22 lineup is allowed to get it. In other words, unless you have a Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, or Galaxy S22 Ultra and live in the United States, Germany, or South Korea, you can’t download the public beta of One UI 5 for the time being. The South Korean company, however, says it’s already working to bring the beta to other regions in the coming months, but no further specifics are available right now. New features in One UI 5 Needless to say, One UI 5 comes with several notable improvements, including new customization options and notification controls. “The One UI 5 update introduces new ways for users to customize their smartphone experience, including an expanded set of color options for a more tailored look. Users now get up to 16 preset color themes based on their wallpaper and 12 more color options for their home s...