Today’s best game deals: Death Stranding Director’s Cut $40, New Rabbids Party $30, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Death Stranding Director’s Cut for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50 and now matched via Best Buy’s official eBay store, this is 20% off the going rate within a couple bucks of the Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Hideo Kojima of Metal Gear fame delivered a truly unique narrative-based action game with Death Stranding as players take on the role of Sam Bridges “to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America.” The Directors Cut features new bonus content like additional weapons and vehicles, new enemy types, locations, and a racetrack, as well as bonus story content. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.



