Anker’s 5500Pa cordless hand vac with air purification drops from $50 down to $27

Walmart is now offering the Anker eufy Home Vac H11 Pure Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for *$26.88 with free shipping* in orders over $35 or with Walmart+ (free trial). Regularly $50 and currently selling for as much over at Amazon, this is close to 48% off the going rate, matching our previous mention, and the lowest price we can find. This one is much like the more expensive standard model but also includes an Ozone air purification mode that can run even when it’s not being used as a vacuum. Alongside the dual functionality, you’re looking at a 5500Pa cordless hand solution that’s a notable option for quick cleanups around the house or even in the car with USB charging and a 2-in-1 crevice tool included in the package. Head below for more details.



