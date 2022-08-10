NASA is sending an iPad around the Moon to help test Alexa in space

NASA is about to launch its new mega moon rocket called Space Launch System. As it turns out, important cargo from Apple will be involved. SLS is sending an uncrewed spacecraft called Orion to the Moon on a lengthy mission called Artemis 1.



The mission’s primary goal is to demonstrate that the new rocket and spacecraft are capable of sending astronauts to the Moon on future missions. However, a lesser known NASA objective includes using an iPad to assist in testing Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant on Orion.



