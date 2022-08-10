Today’s best game deals: Call of Duty Vanguard $10, Panzer Dragoon Remake $2.50, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering Call of Duty Vanguard on Xbox and PS4 for just *$10* with free shipping today. Regularly $60 and more recently has been selling for $30 or more on Amazon and has never dropped as low as you’ll find it today. If you’re looking to get some multiplayer action going or even just to give the campaign a shot, pricing doesn’t get any better than this. Players can “dogfight over the Pacific, airdrop over France, defend Stalingrad with a sniper’s precision and blast through advancing forces in North Africa.” And remember, Call of Duty’s Major IV tournament showcases why now is the perfect time to dive into Vanguard. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.



