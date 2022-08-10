Nintendo splashes down with 30 mins. of new gameplay in today’s Splatoon 3 Direct

The Nintendo Splatoon 3 Direct showcase is set to kick off in just a few minutes now. With pre-orders already live and the new themed console on the way, Nintendo is ready to ink the next details on its upcoming squid shooter in today’s dedicated showcase. Now set for release on September 9, 2022, we are just under a month away from the launch date and Nintendo is set to dish up some of what will likely be the final pre-release details in today’s Splatoon 3 Direct showcase.



more…