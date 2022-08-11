Windows 11 Build 25179 Now Available for Download

Microsoft has shipped a new Windows 11 preview build to users in the Dev channel. Windows 11 build 25179, however, doesn’t include too many breaking changes, as it looks to be a rather light release focused on further polishing and smaller improvements. For example, this build includes an update for the spelling dictionary bundled with the operating system. “The spelling dictionary will now use a language-neutral word list and we are trying out syncing this across all devices that use the same Windows account. Users can toggle this feature via Settings > Accounts > Windows backup > Remember my preferences > Language preferences. This currently only works with Microsoft accounts today with AAD support coming later,” the company explains. Windows 11 testers are also getting full access to File Explorer tabs (previously, this feature was only available for select insiders), with Microsoft also announcing a set of input improvements, including the addition of the Tami...