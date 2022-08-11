Cult of the Lamb Review (PC)

My lamb swings his big sword to cut down opposing cultists and launches a curse that deals with a flying opponent. A picky worm moves toward me, so I dodge twice to make sure I get to the other side of the arena. When the worm’s head pops up, I take it down, which means all enemies are dead. A chest drops in and the lamb picks up some missing health, plenty of gold, and bones required for a coming ritual. I think I might have a shot at taking down the boss that awaits in the final segment of the dungeon. But it might be a better idea to get back to my flock of followers, deliver a fiery sermon, and see if I can boost my abilities for future battles. Cult of the Lamb is developed by Massive Monster, with publishing in the hands of Devolver Digital. I played using Steam on the PC, but players can also get it on the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 5, the Xbox Series X and S, and older consoles from Sony and Microsoft. The title mixes action, management, and rogue ele...