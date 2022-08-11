HORI’s Splatoon 3 Switch sling pack and Vault Case with Amazon pre-order guarantee now live

The HORI Splatoon 3 gear is now up for pre-order ahead of Nintendo’s squid shooter splashing down in early September. Much like HORI’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus Switch accessories, the new Splatoon 3 gear delivers some officially licensed carriers inked out in themed iconography to celebrate the upcoming release. After Nintendo’s 30-minute presentation on the upcoming title yesterday, now’s a perfect time to take a closer look at the latest HORI Splatoon 3 Switch accessories. Head below for all of the details.



