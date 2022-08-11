Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive

When Microsoft announced it planned to purchase Activision, the immediate response from many was “Is Call of Duty going to become an Xbox/PC exclusive?” At first, Sony didn’t expect it to happen, and then a little while later Microsoft said that Call of Duty would remain on PlayStation “into the future,” but there wasn’t much else besides that. However, in a new filing to the Administrative Council for Economic Defense in Brasil, Microsoft comes out and straight up says that removing Call of Duty on PlayStation wouldn’t be profitable for them. Keep reading to find out more about Microsoft’s statements on keeping Call of Duty cross-platform.



