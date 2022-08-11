Applied DNA Sciences: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) _ Applied DNA Sciences Inc. (APDN) on Thursday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.



The Stony Brook, New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 33 cents per share.



The DNA-based security technology company posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period.



In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company's shares hit $4.52. A year ago, they were trading at $6.58.



