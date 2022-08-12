Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima + DLC $40, Back 4 Blood $10, Returnal $50, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. As part of its PlayStation sale, Amazon is now offering Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut on PS4 and PS5 for *$39.99* and $49.99 shipped, respectively. Regularly $60 and $70, this is within cents of the Amazon all-time low and the best prices we can find. This one brings players into a gorgeous open-world take on Tsushima island circa late 13th century as the Mongol empire attempts to take over parts of Japan. Players take on the role of Jin Sakai to “forge a new path, the path of the Ghost, and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima.” The Director’s Cut version includes the full game, the Iki island expansion, the Legends online co-op mode, a digital art book, Director’s commentary features, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.



more…