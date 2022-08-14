Passenger used his iPad to track down his bag after American Airlines lost it
Published
An American Airlines passenger spent four days without his luggage, leaving him with just a T-shirt, shorts and golf shoes to wear.Full Article
Published
An American Airlines passenger spent four days without his luggage, leaving him with just a T-shirt, shorts and golf shoes to wear.Full Article
"Hundreds" of passengers were left queuing for hours trying to reclaim their luggage at Ronald Reagan airport in Washington DC..