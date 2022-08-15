Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin pairs AirPlay 2 with a signature design at $699 low (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin AirPlay 2 Speaker for $699 shipped in two different colorways. Down from the usual $799 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, is only the second notable discount we’ve seen, and matches the all-time low. As you might know from our hands-on review, the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin arrives as an updated version of one of the most iconic speakers on the market. Still delivering the same signature design as a decade and a half ago, the refreshed model now packs modern comforts like AirPlay 2 and Wi-Fi connectivity to complement the 240W internal sound system. Though as good as the Zeppelin sounds, it really is all about the striking looks that deliver a unique form-factor into your listening space. Our in-depth look at the setup also has some other info on what to expect from the premium experience if you’re still not sold. Head below for more.



