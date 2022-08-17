Android 13 Copies a Little Neat Feature from iPhone

Now that Android 13 is finally available for Google’s very own Android devices, we can finally take a look at the feature lineup, down to the tiniest detail. And as more users install Android 13, the more information emerges on what Android 13 brings new to the table. And as it turns out, one of the new features is actually an idea that first went live on the iPhone: support for allowing access only to specific images in the photo gallery when apps require it. In other words, apps no longer have to access the entire gallery but only the photos and videos that you specifically select. “Gone are the days when you had to share your entire media library with your apps. In Android 13, you can select only the specific photos and videos they’ll need to access,” Google says. Also available on the iPhone It goes without saying this is a welcome improvement, as users no longer have to expose their entire photo galleries to apps but only the selected phot...