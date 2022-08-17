AirPods 3 are finally back in stock and discounted to $150 at Amazon (Reg. $179)

After seeing a refurbished offer go live yesterday, those who are holding out for a chance to score new condition AirPods 3 are finally in luck. Listings have largely been out of stock for over a month, and today Amazon is finally restocking virtual store shelves with some savings attached. Right now, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 are now on sale for *$149.99 shipped*. That’s down from the usual $179 price tag, the first discount in over a month, and $29 in savings.



Apple’s latest earbuds just launched back in October and most notably arrive with a redesigned casing that takes a page out of the pro version’s book. While you’re ditching the silicone eartips, AirPods 3 arrive with much of the same Spatial Audio support, as well as added water-resistance for tagging along on runs or workouts. Plus, there’s the nifty new MagSafe charging case that provides 30 hours of listening to complete the package. Head below for more.



