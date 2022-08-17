US stocks drop as Target earnings miss while investors look ahead to Fed minutes
US stocks were lower Wednesday after Target missed on its latest earnings report. Wall Street is looking ahead to Fed minutes.Full Article
Watch VideoStocks are moving broadly lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday, led by drops in big technology companies..
Minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting indicated policymakers see the pace of future rate hikes slowing.