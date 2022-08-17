Score the Fortnite and Rocket League Xbox Series S console bundle at $250 today ($50 off)

Adorama is now offering the Microsoft Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League bundle for *$249.99 shipped*. Price automatically applies in the cart. Currently $290 at Amazon with the standard issue Series S fetching $300 at Best Buy, today’s deal is $50 off and the lowest price we can find on any current-generation Xbox console. Whether you’re looking to jump in for the first time or need to score an extra one for the guest room or elsewhere, at this point you should really wait for these $50 price drops. This is the standard Series S but with copies of Fortnite and Rocket League, the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits included. More details below.



more…