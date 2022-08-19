Apple Releases iPhone Updates for Security Bugs Already Exploited in the Wild

Apple has released a batch of new security updates for iPhone and iPad, as the company has become aware of vulnerabilities already exploited in the wild. In a tech support document, the Cupertino-based tech giant explains that iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.6.1 are both supposed to resolve security flaws in the kernel and WebKit, with all devices still receiving support now getting the updates. In other words, the iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation), all are getting the new operating system updates, and needless to say, everybody is recommended to install them as soon as possible The two security vulnerabilities When it comes to the kernel security flaw, Apple warns that it’s already aware of exploits happening in the wild and specifically aimed at this vulnerability. Detailed in CVE-2022-32894, the vulnerability was reported by an anony...