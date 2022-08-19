Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey $37, Cuphead $14, FIFA 22 $10, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Alongside the ongoing Amazon Switch game sale, Walmart is now offering Super Mario: Odyssey for* $37.27 shipped*. This is nearly 40% off the going rate, a few bucks below the typical price drop and a great time to land the basically must-have 3D Mario experience in your Switch library. This one almost never drops below $40 at Amazon, if you can even find it in-stock. Accompanied by Mario’s new friend Cappy, Odyssey takes players to all new 3D kingdoms never before seen in the franchise including “the skyscraper-packed New Donk City.” You can also get some two player action going with Cappy “as you try to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.



more…