Score Madden 23 and more for FREE with Xbox Series S consoles at $290 today (Up to $80 off)

*Update: *You can land the same Madden 23 bundle offer (plus other games) directly from Microsoft at *$289.99 shipped*.



Amazon is now offering a notable promotion on Xbox Series S that will net you a FREE game. You’ll also find this promotion live at GameStop and Best Buy. Over on this landing page, you’ll find a series of bundles with a FREE game attached at *$299.99 shipped*. While the Series S is regularly priced at $300, there are a series of full-priced games that rarely go on sale available here, most notably the latest NFL Madden 23 that carries a $70 price tag on Series S/X. While we have seen Microsoft’s all-digital console down at $250, with the value of some of the games here this is among the best prices we have ever tracked. Head below for more details.



