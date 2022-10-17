Logitech G203 wired gaming mouse is now more budget-friendly at just $20 (50% off)

Amazon is offering the Logitech G203 Wired USB Gaming Mouse for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal $40 going rate, today’s deal marks a return to the 2022 low that we’ve tracked and marks the second-best price all-time. This budget-focused mouse is perfect for those looking to build a lower-cost setup. It features an 8,000 DPI sensor that can be adjusted in 5 DPI increments. There’s also built-in RGB lighting that’s customizable in Logitech’s G HUB software on your desktop. On top of that, there are six buttons that you can customize the function of, making this mouse quite versatile for its budget-focused price. Dive into both our hands-on review and announcement coverage to learn more about what this mouse has to offer and then keep reading for additional information.



