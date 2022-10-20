Attackers aren't as clever as you think when it comes to finding passwords

Although we've been told for years that their days are numbered, passwords are still a major part of our security defenses. New research from Rapid7 looks at two of the most popular protocols used for remote administration, SSH and RDP, to get a sense of how attackers are taking advantage of weaker password management to gain access to systems. The research used a network of honeypots (a few hundred of them) to monitor SSH and RDP login attempts. Looking at authentication attempts (as opposed to vulnerability exploit attempts, low-touch scans, and the like) researchers found 512,002 unique passwords attempted to… [Continue Reading]