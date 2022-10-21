OnePlus Buds Pro deliver ANC and 38-hour battery life at $100 (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering the OnePlus Buds Pro for $99.99 shipped in three different styles. Also available directly from OnePlus. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at the second-best price to date with 33% in savings in tow. This comes within $10 of the all-time low, which was an offer exclusively for Prime members. The OnePlus Buds Pro arrive as the brand’s latest flagship true wireless earbuds and arrive with some specs to back up that status. Not only are these the first to deliver active noise cancellation features, but also pack fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below.



more…