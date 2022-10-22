Logitech’s G413 Silver Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at the all-time low of $45 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G413 Silver Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $44.79 shipped. Normally going for $60, this 25% discount, or solid $15 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The robust design includes an aluminum alloy frame with “minimal flex” and PTB keycaps for heat and wear resistance while gaming. The White LED backlighting with the switches allows you to see what key you’re pressing even in the dark. You’ll have a 6-Key rollover to reduce ghosting that can occur on keyboards which leads to false inputs. With the function key, you will be able to adjust media settings on the fly without having to close your game. Head below for more.



more…