DASH’s My Pint electric ice cream maker lets you make homemade frozen treats for just $15

Amazon is offering the DASH My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to let you make healthier, homemade ice cream right in your kitchen, you’ll find that it’s easy to choose to use sugar-free, organic, fresh fruit, or other natural sweeteners for frosty treats. The entire system weighs less than one pound and is easy to bring on road trips as well. Simply place the container in the freezer the night before and then the next day you’ll be ready to go with making your own ice cream. Keep reading for more.



