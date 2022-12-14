What is automated device lifecycle and how to implement it?

In today’s ever-evolving digital landscape, IT admins must keep up with the latest technologies and ensure devices are always secure and up to date. Remote work has only accelerated the challenges of a rapidly increasing digital transformation. The number of work devices in organizations continues to grow as well.



Apple has been the preferred mobile device choice of end-users for many years. And thanks to an impressive evolution of Apple-specific IT solutions, Apple devices are quickly becoming the most popular and preferred choice for IT administrators.



